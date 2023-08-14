The yellow alert for high temperatures will be maintained until Friday and possibly Saturday in Mallorca, with maximum temperatures reaching 38ºC.

The spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), Bernat Amengual, said today that the yellow warning will be extended tomorrow to include the Serra de Tramuntana area, as well as the interior and northeast of the island.

He also forecast that the hottest days will be Thursday and Friday, with temperatures of up to 38ºC, which could drop slightly from Saturday onwards to around 36ºC.

As a result, Aemet has not ruled out having to extend the heat alert until the beginning of the weekend.

During the course of this week maximum temperatures will range between 31ºC and 37ºC, and minimum temperatures will be between 21ºC and 26ºC.

Skies will be partly cloudy for the next few days, with some medium and high clouds on Wednesday and Thursday.

And this morning, the president of the Balearics, Marga Prohens, called for “maximum prudence and responsibility” with the level four fire alert having been activated.

She urged people to follow the instructions of the Balearic Institute of Nature (Ibanat) and to notify Emergencies 112 in the event of any incident.