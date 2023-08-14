The yellow alert for high temperatures will be maintained until Friday and possibly Saturday in Mallorca, with maximum temperatures reaching 38ºC.
Mallorca on heat alert until Saturday with maximum temperatures of up to 38ºC
Extreme threat of wildfires across the Balearics
