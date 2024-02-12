It’s already feeling like Spring in the Balearics with maximum temperatures of between 17ºC and 22ºC until Thursday, well “above normal”.

According to the head of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, María José Guerrero minimum temperatures will range between 6ºC and 10ºC.

However, on Friday a trough could move across the Balearics bringing a cold front that would affect the north of Mallorca and Minorca, Guerrero said, although there is “some uncertainty” at the moment.

This Monday morning Escorca weather station in Llucmajor was the coldest with 2ºC.

Elsewhere, the minimum at Palma University was 4ºC, followed by Campos, Serra d’Alfàbia and Pollensa, with 5ºC. Next came Muro, Escorca de Son Torrella, Puerto Pollensa, Petra and Sa Pobla, with 6ºC; Binissalem and the airport, with 7ºC; Son Servera, Santa María, Son Bonet, Porreras, where it reached 8ºC; and Andratx, Sóller, Portocolom, Banyalbufar, Calvia, Cabrera, Llucmajor Cap Blanc and Campos Salines, with 13ºC as the maximum.

As for Minorca, the lowest temperature was in Ciutadella Cala Galdana, with 4ºC; then Ciutadella, with 8ºC; Es Mercadal and La Mola, with 9ºC; and the Airport, where the maximum temperature reached 10ºC.

Finally, in Ibiza it was 6ºC in Sant Joan de Labritja; 9ºC in Ibiza capital; Sant Antoni de Portmany marked 10ºC; and it rose to 12ºC at Ibiza Airport and 13ºC in Formentera.