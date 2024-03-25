Over the past few days since the Easter holidays got underway in Mallorca, the Bulletin has been reporting that there have been scenes of chaos and long queues at Palma airport.

This has been caused by a work-to-rule by security staff at hand luggage controls and it appears that the industrial action is set to continue until March 31.

The industrial action follows an earlier warning by Jet2 of longer waiting times due to maintenance work being carried out and Travel Weekly has reported today that Tui has warned passengers about potential delays and complications.

“The security screening company, Trablisa, has begun an unannounced strike which is expected to continue until March 31st. This may lead to longer queues and waiting times at security checkpoints,” Tui said.

“There is a possibility that your flight could be delayed due to security screening delays.

“We recommend that you factor in additional time for security checks when arriving at the airport.”

On Sunday morning, passengers at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport once more experienced lengthy delays at security controls.

Some passengers reported having had to wait an hour to pass through security. The airport’s management said that the delays were no longer than fifteen minutes and that the situation returned to normal around 11.30am.

One British passenger flying home on Friday, the first day of the work-to-rule, told the Bulletin he saw a few scuffles in the terminal and passengers rushed for their flights.