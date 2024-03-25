Over the past few days since the Easter holidays got underway in Mallorca, the Bulletin has been reporting that there have been scenes of chaos and long queues at Palma airport.
This has been caused by a work-to-rule by security staff at hand luggage controls and it appears that the industrial action is set to continue until March 31.
British tour operators warn of more Easter holiday chaos in Mallorca
Security “go-slow” causing problems for passengers in Palma
